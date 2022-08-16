WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State police have a man in custody they say is accused of raping a child from 2009 to 2021.

On August 12, state police said they responded to a welfare check on Walter Tyson, a 72-year-old male, in Union County.

Upon arriving at Tyson’s home, state police said they discovered Tyson depressed and off his medications.

When officers spoke to Tyson, investigators said he told them he had sexually assaulted a victim.

Troopers said they transported Tyson to PSP Milton Barracks for questioning and discovered Tyson had sexually assaulted the victim an unknown number of times between 2009 and 2021.

Investigators said the alleged assaults began when the victim was 5 years old and continued until the victim was 18.

Tyson is being charged with rape of a child, involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with someone under 13, along with several other charges related to raping a minor.

His preliminary court date is currently set for August 23.