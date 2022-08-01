SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives in Scranton investigated allegations of a man accused of raping an 8-year-old leading to his arrest.

According to the Scranton Police Department, in July a 14-year-old girl reported that she was raped by the accused Austin Fox, 28, when she was 8 years old.

As stated in the affidavit, Fox told police if he did do the claims issued by the victim that he “does not remember” doing them. However, authorities say eventually Fox did admit to sexually assaulting the victim.

Investigators say after multiple interviews with the victim and Fox they determined Fox committed the crimes of various sexual assaults on the victim years ago.

Fox has been charged with rape, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual, indecent, and aggravated assault.