SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The City of Shamokin has issued an arrest warrant for a man police say rammed into a police car several times and led them on a chase.

On Wednesday around 5:30 p.m., officers say they encountered a man in a Maroon Ford Truck they identified as 42-year-old Jarrett Lee Castelonia. Castelonia was known to police and had an active warrant for allegedly fleeing police.

During the traffic stop, investigators say they ordered Castelonia to exit the vehicle, but Castelonia refused, rammed his truck into the officer’s patrol car three times, and sped off leading police on a chase.

Responding officers said Castelonia crashed into several cars before spinning out near Terrace Avenue.

Law enforcement officials said they tried to block Castelonia’s truck in with their patrol cars, but Castelonia was able to escape by driving over the passenger front end of their car.

The chase resumed and officers said Castelonia drove over 100 mph through the rain. Officers had to terminate the pursuit to prevent further danger to the public.

Multiple charges are pending against Castelonia, including the attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer according to police.

No one was injured during this incident but several cars, including the responding officer’s patrol car, were damaged.

As stated previously, a warrant has been issued for Castelonia’s arrest. Police ask anyone with information regarding Castelonia’s whereabouts to contact Shamokin police at (570)648-5708.

Police also ask anyone whose vehicle was struck during this chase to contact them at (570)648-5708.