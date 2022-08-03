NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man previously accused of pointing a gun at police and a Luzerne County Children & Youth caseworker now has additional charges after authorities say he beat and threatened to murder his pregnant girlfriend.

According to Nanticoke Police Department, on July 12 officers responded to the parking lot of CYS for a woman wishing to speak with authorities.

The woman told police that she was arguing with her boyfriend later identified as Cory Gonzalez Crudop, 40, who recently pointed a gun at her.

Police say the woman continued stating in the middle of the argument she went to grab the gun to hide so that he won’t use it on her.

As stated in the affidavit, the woman said Crudop began to beat, choke her, and placed the gun she took in her mouth threatening to kill her.

Law enforcement said at the time Crudop’s girlfriend refused to press charges against him. However, later that day she contacted authorities again when Crudop smashed her front window with a car battery while she was inside with her 11-month-old daughter, according to court papers. She then agreed to press charges.

Two days later on July 14, Crudop was involved in a manhunt for his arrest after he allegedly pointed a gun at the CYS case worker.

Crudop was charged with aggravated assault and illegal weapons possession. Now he faces additional charges of aggravated assault of an unborn child, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, and harassment.