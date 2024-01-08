KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is facing charges after allegedly burning a child’s neck and other body parts with a lighter.

According to the Kingston Police Department, in February 2023, Luzerne County Children and Youth Services were called for a 5-year-old who was burned with a lighter on the neck allegedly by Raheam Patterson, 31, of Kingston.

The victim was interviewed at the Children’s Advocacy Center and said Patterson gave them a “boo-boo” with a lighter on their neck and arms, for being “a bad kid,” as stated in court documents.

An examination was conducted and as a result, numerous injuries, in various stages of healing, were found all over the victim’s body including the neck, arms, torso, and upper thighs, police said.

Patterson has been charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and simple assault. He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after being denied bail.