LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP (WBRE/WYOU) — A Taylor man faces drug paraphernalia charges after police say he fell asleep behind the wheel of his car at a gas pump.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 26, just after 7:30 a.m., Brenden Sweet, 32, of Taylor, Lackawanna County, was getting gas in his 2005 Toyota Matrix at a Citgo/Pump N Pantry at 6081 State Route 92.

PSP says Sweet was found asleep in his vehicle at the gas pump at the Citgo/Pump N Pantry.

Troopers responded to the scene and after being woken up, Sweet was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia. Sweet was taken into custody and charged with the use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sweet was arranged in front of MDJ Brainard who set his bail at $1000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for January 24 at 1:30 p.m.