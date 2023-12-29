PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say an Albrightsville man was charged with possession of drugs and weapons of mass destruction (WMD).

According to PSP, on December 19, around 1:09 p.m. troopers conducted a traffic stop for numerous vehicle code violations.

State police say the driver, 47-year-old Peter Ivanitch, of Albrightsville, was under the influence of narcotics. Troopers say a search of the driver and the vehicle revealed more narcotics.

According to law enforcement, during the search of the vehicle troopers found a round metal tube with an exposed fuse which troopers identified as an improvised bomb.

PSP says members from their HYDES unit responded to the scene and took the makeshift bomb.

According to state police, Ivanitch is charged with possession of weapons of mass destruction, risking catastrophe, offensive weapon possession, DUI, and drug possession, as well as numerous summary offenses.

Ivanitch is currently being held a the Carbon County Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail as he awaits his preliminary hearing.