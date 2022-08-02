Police say they seized 'substantial quantities' of psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, and ketamine.

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators have arrested and charged a man after they say he was found with cocaine and multiple other drugs in his possession.

According to the Wayne County District Attorney’s Office, on September 4, 2021, at the Elements Music and Arts Festival, Philip Dayton, 29, of New York, was kicked out of the festival for stealing a golf cart and his involvement in an accident involving another attendee.

As stated in the affidavit, a short time later Dayton was reported to be causing a disturbance after he re-entered the festival without security knowing.

Once Dayton was detained by security, police say they seized “substantial quantities” of psilocybin mushrooms, cocaine, and ketamine.

Dayton has been charged with manufacturing, delivery, possession, and use of drug paraphernalia.