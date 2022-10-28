MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Troopers have a 55-year-old man in custody for allegedly pointing a loaded pistol at car service employees.

State troopers say they responded to Pocono Auto Service in the 5000 block of Milford Road in Monroe County for a report of a man pointing a firearm at workers on October 25 at 12:30 p.m.

When officials arrived on the scene, troopers said they met the alleged culprit outside the store in possession of a loaded .38 revolver.

Investigators said they determined the man brandished the firearm toward staff while making comments on how he was going to “shoot them” because his car wasn’t ready yet.

The 55-year-old man was not named but charges have been filed and he has been transported to the Monroe County Correctional Facility.