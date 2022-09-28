SUNBURY, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Northumberland County man charged with the murder of his mother last fall appeared in court on Wednesday to determine if the case is headed to trial.

Christopher Depka of Coal Township appeared at Northumberland County court for a hearing involving the death of his mother, 61-year-old Sarah Jones.

Depka was charged with Jones’ murder in November of 2021. Court documents say the alleged incident took place at their home on the 1300 Block of West Holly Street in Coal Township.

Police say a neighbor requested a wellness check of Jones’ repeated unanswered calls and texts. When police arrived, they found Depka inside a bathroom with drug paraphernalia.

Jones was discovered upstairs in her bedroom, covered in blankets and motionless. The affidavit details blood splattered on the walls and throughout the room. There was also a baseball bat found nearby.







During the hearing on Wednesday, the defense presented a motion to suppress an interrogation that took place between Depka and police, which was denied.

All of the charges have been upheld including drug possession and criminal homicide according to Coal Township Police.

A date has not been set for Depka’s trial.