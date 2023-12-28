SALEM TWP., WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged after allegedly requesting and receiving sexually explicit videos and photos from multiple children online while they were playing Xbox.

Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell announced the arrest of Christopher Foster, 29, of Salem Township.

He was arrested and charged with the following offenses:

500 counts of child pornography, graded as a felony 2nd degree

500 counts of child pornography, graded as a felony 3rd degree

Dissemination of child pornography

Dissemination of photographs, videotapes, computer depictions, and films

Two counts of photographing, videotaping, depicting on computer, or filming sexual acts

Two counts of corruption of minors

Two counts of unlawful contact with a minor

Two counts of criminal use of communication facility

The arrest stemmed from an investigation that started in North Carolina when a 13-year-old reported to a parent that they had been in contact with a man, later identified as Foster, while playing Xbox online, police said.

Foster had convinced the victim and another juvenile to send him sexually explicit videos and photographs via Discord and Snapchat, as stated in the release.

Investigators noted Foster also sent the victims money for the videos and photographs.