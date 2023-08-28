WILKES-BAREE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested a man they say was trying to kill his brother after chasing him with a knife in Luzerne County.

According to the Wilkes-Barre City Police Department, officers received multiple 911 calls regarding a man, later identified as Stephen Fedor, 27, of Wilkes-Barre, trying to kill his brother with a knife.

Officers say they found Fedor on East Northampton Street where he was taken into custody without incident.

Fedor then told police he hated his brother and was going to kill him. Investigators stated Fedor said he chased his brother down the street with a knife because he “wanted to kill him.”

Police were able to locate the knife Fedor had after he discarded it in a storm drain. Wilkes-Barre officers noted Fedor indicated he tried to kill his brother 8 years ago with an axe.

Fedor has been charged with aggravated assault, possessing instruments of a crime, terroristic threats, simple assault, and tampering with evidence. Bail was set at $250,000 and Fedor was taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility.