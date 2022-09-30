SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Scranton police arrested a man after they say he made multiple threats to kill a woman.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Thursday officers responded to the 1700 block of Farr Avenue for a report of a domestic argument.

Police said a child called 911 claiming she was walking down the street away from the house with her mother because a man inside the house had a knife and made threats to kill her dog.

Investigators arrived on the scene and encountered a man, later identified as Faustino Ramos-Conde, 55, of Scranton, with no knife on him.

Officers said they found the child who told them that the man was fighting with her mother and she heard a scream causing her to come downstairs and find the man with a knife in his hand stating he would kill her dog.

The victim told investigators that Ramos-Conde had been drinking for days and they got into an argument when she told him he had to move out of the house.

As stated in the affidavit, Ramos-Conde told her he was going to kill her multiple times when at some point Ramos Conde came out of the kitchen with a knife.

Police said the owner of the duplex gave them surveillance video of the child and the victim running out of the house.

The owner confirmed that Ramos-Conde has been drinking heavily and that he’s been trying to evict him, according to court documents.

Ramos Conde has been charged with terroristic threats, simple assault, and harassment.