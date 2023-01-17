MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Detectives arrested a man after they say he was found making threats to kill people with a machete during a road rage incident.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, officers were called to Route 940 near the McDonald’s in Mount Pocono around 10:00 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a fight involving a machete.

The suspect, a 31-year-old from Pocono Summit, fled the scene before police arrived, investigators said.

Officers discovered that the fight came about after the suspect got into an argument with another person during a road rage incident. Police say the suspect got out of his car holding a machete and made threats to kill the people inside of the other car.

The suspect was taken into custody at his home and officers confiscated the machete. Charges are pending at this time.