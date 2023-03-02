WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they believe started a fire in a vacant house in Luzerne County.

According to Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, in February crews responded to a house fire at Nicholson Street in Wilkes-Barre Township around 7:30 a.m.

When firefighters responded to the scene they encountered Michael Martin, 74, of Wilkes-Barre, walking away from the house before he was stopped by police.

Crews say they used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames and Martin was interviewed by investigators.

As stated in the affidavit, Martin claimed he accidentally started the fire with a cigarette. Found in Martin’s possession was a lighter, and a pack of matches, police stated.

Officers note Martin was not permitted to be inside the unoccupied house that had no heat, electricity, or water.

Martin was charged with arson, reckless burning, criminal trespass, and risking a catastrophe. He was placed in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $25,000 bail.