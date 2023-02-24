DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— State troopers have a man in custody they say led state police on a chase into opposing traffic on three Pennsylvania Interstates.

Troopers say they encountered a Honda HRV driving into opposing traffic on I-81N near mile marker 188 in Lackawanna County around 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon.

State police say they began to chase the driver, now identified as 42-year-old Francis Brennan from Kingston, as soon as they noticed him driving the wrong way.

According to the state police report, Brennan exited I-81N and got onto I-84W continuing to drive into opposing traffic at an excess of 100 mph. Law enforcement continued to chase and followed Brennan south on I-380N.

Officials say Brennan nearly struck several vehicles during the chase causing him to eventually drive into the center median where troopers would bring Brennan’s car to a stop.

Law enforcement officials say they removed Brennan from the car and took him into custody.

Brennan now faces charges of fleeing law enforcement, suspicion of DUI, drug possession, the reckless endangerment of another person, and other related charges.

State police specifically thanks several local law enforcement agencies for blocking on-ramps during the chase.