LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man who they say tried to hit troopers in a stolen vehicle and crashed into a snowbank while he was trying to avoid arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, Michael Roman, 32, of Newark, New Jersey, almost struck a PennDOT worker who helped pull his vehicle, later discovered to be stolen, out of the snow Friday on Interstate 380.

State police say they tried to pull him over, but Roman ignored the trooper’s commands.

While PSP was pursuing Roman in a chase on I-84, he tried to swerve into a state police vehicle that pulled up alongside him, as stated in the affidavit.

According to court documents, Roman lost control while passing vehicles and crashed into a snowbank.

Roman then fled on foot toward the old Scranton Municipal Golf Course in Jefferson Township, leaving behind tracks in the snow, that helped troopers follow him into the golf course’s clubhouse, police said.

Investigators stated they saw a broken window with blood on the exterior and found Roman inside. He was taken into custody and transported to Geisinger Community Medical Center for treatment.

Roman remains in the Lackawanna County Prison on a $200,000 bail. He has been charged with aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, burglary, fleeing police, criminal trespass, and receiving stolen property.