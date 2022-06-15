COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man after they say he fled from police as a result of a narcotics investigation.

According to the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department, (PMRPD), on May 5th 2022, a search warrant was served for a residence in the 4000 block of Hickory Road in Coolbaugh Township regarding a narcotics investigation.

Investigators stated the warrant allowed officers to seize large quantities of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, US currency, and a firearm.

Police say, Darius Scott, 44, of Tobyhanna, was not present on May 5 and refused to turn himself in, causing officials to name Scott a fugitive from justice.

According to the release, on Wednesday, Scott was observed by Pocono Mountain Regional Police patrol units within Mount Pocono Borough. Patrol units say they attempted to stop Scott, however, he fled from police at a high rate of speed.

As stated in the release, while Scott fled from police he engaged in reckless behavior including striking another vehicle and traveling over roadway dividers, sidewalks and driving recklessly through parking lots.

Police say the pursuit ended when Scott turned onto Summit Avenue, a dead-end road in Pocono Township.

However, investigators said Scott turned around and struck a Pennsylvania State Police vehicle head-on and also damaged a PMRPD K9 vehicle.

Scott and the passenger of the vehicle were taken into custody. Police say they observed bulk amounts of heroin within the vehicle.

No injuries were reported and the car was towed from the scene.

The pending charges Scott faces are aggravated assault of a police officer, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence, recklessly endangering another person, fleeing police, resisting arrest, and multiple violations