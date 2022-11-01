SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested and charged a man after they say he pulled two knives on two women after they refused to have sex with him.

According to the Scranton Police Department, on Sunday around 5:00 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 130 block of Thunderbird Drive for a man, later identified as Josue Martinez, 25, who pulled a knife on two women.

Once on the scene, one victim told officers that she had invited Martinez over to “hook up” and when he showed up he asked if her friend can join. Police say both victims refused and Martinez became “irate,” pulling a knife that was almost like a machete against one victim’s throat.

The victims said, Martinez also pulled out a pocket knife and waived it in front of the other victim’s face, as stated in court documents.

One victim was able to push and kick Martinez down the stairs to defend herself and he went behind the house to smash and throw things, the affidavit said.

Martinez resisted arrest at the scene causing a laceration above his eyebrow when his head hit the sidewalk. Police also stated that Martinez spit at an officer when they were trying to get Martinez’s phone out of his hand.

Police say while searching Martinez’s belongings, officers found two knives and an ax.

Martinez has been charged with aggravated assault to a police officer, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, simple assault, disorderly conduct, harassment, and public drunkenness. He is jailed at the Lackawanna County Prison on a $25,000 bail.