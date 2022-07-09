SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police said a man shot and killed his estranged father on Saturday morning after his father entered his home and charged at him.

State troopers said the son called Tioga County Emergency Services to report he had shot his father at 8:47 a.m., and within minutes, members from PSP Mansfield were on the scene.

Upon their arrival, investigators said the son exited his house to meet with the state troopers and complied with all verbal commands. He was then placed into custody.

Troopers said they cleared the residence and attempted to render aid to the victim with no success.

There is no further information on this incident at this time.

