WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say shot and killed a woman while her toddler was in the apartment.

According to the Williamsport Bureau of Police, on September 28, 2022, around 6:20 a.m., officers were called to shots fired in the 800 block of W. Fourth Street.

When officers arrived they say a toddler was walking outside of the house in pajamas with blood on their clothing that did not belong to them. Inside the home, police said they found a woman, later identified as Heather Cohick, dead inside the first-floor apartment.

As stated in the affidavit, on the same day around 12:00 p.m. police responded to a disturbance involving a gun. Once on the scene officers say a man began firing several shots at them. The man was placed in custody and identified as Tyree Cleveland, who was in possession of two guns.

Through further investigation, one gun was traced back and discovered to be the weapon used in the killings of Cohick. Police say a search of the vicitms phone confirmed she had been in contact with Cleveland up to the time of her death.

Cleveland was arranged Thursday on homicide charges and other related offenses. He remains in the Lycoming County Prison after bail was denied.