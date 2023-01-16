POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say was found intimidating a person to keep her from testifying in a court case.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, between November and December 2022, David Frantz 59, of Kunkletown, intimidated a 48-year-old woman, not to testify on behalf of the Commonwealth in Monroe County.

Police say they issued an arrest warrant for Frantz and he was placed in custody. Investigators did not specify what type of case the witness was testifying in.

Frantz was denied bail and charged with intimidating a witness