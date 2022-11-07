KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kingston Township Police say they arrested a man on Thursday, November 3, for having unlawful contact with a minor that includes sexual conversations.

According to Kingston Township Police, on Saturday, February 5, a Kingston Township officer, posing as a 14-year-old girl, received a message on a social media website from a person named, “anonymous.”

Police say the profile indicated it belonged to a man from South Canaan Township. A message came on Friday, February 11 stating, “I’m near Honesdale Pennsylvania. How r u today?” This time, the police officer said he replied by answering the question and telling the man he was 14 years old.

As the criminal complaint reads, the “anonymous” man sent another message and the officers say they responded by telling the man for a second time that she was only 14 years old.

According to law enforcement, electronic communications between the two continued through the month of February, and “anonymous,” now identifying himself as ‘Nick,’ started speaking more sexually.

During one conversation the police officer stated for the third time he was a 14-year-old, to which Nick replied, “I mean we’d have to keep it a secret of course. But if you’re ok with that we could talk about it definitely,” officers say.

Police say Nick began asking sexually explicit questions and began exchanging pictures. Nick began asking about personal things such as sexual experience and history and stating sexually explicit details about himself as well.

Law enforcement says Nick was also trying to make plans to meet with the 14-year-old when her mother would be away.

Kingston Township Police say they then applied for a preservation letter to the social media website they were using to save any and all conversations had between the two. Once the account was saved, police were able to gain a search warrant for the ‘Anonymous account, belonging to Nick.

Law enforcement learned the physical address attached to the account was a home in the 300 block of Robinson Road in Waymart, owned by 34-year-old, Nicholas Jensen. After running a records check, police say that Nicholas Jensen was the man in the photos that were sent to the undercover officer.

Jensen was taken into custody and arraigned in front of MDJ Brian Tupper, on Friday, November 4, who set Jensen’s bail at $50,000 unsecured. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for November 17 at 9:00 a.m.

Jensen faces felony charges of unlawful contact with a minor – sexual offenses, unlawful contact with a minor-obscene and other sexual materials and performances, and criminal use of a communication facility.