WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Correctional Facility inmate, awaiting trial for a 2021 homicide, was charged with assault for allegedly punching a fellow prisoner.

According to the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office, on July 19, 2022 police were informed of an assault that resulted in an inmate being taken to the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital for treatment.

The victim was later interviewed and police said the assault happened while he was playing cards with Charles Bierly, 24, of Wilkes-Barre, in a day room with other inmates.

As stated in the affidavit, the victim said Bierly called him a name and told him he was going to ruin the victim’s parole. Police say the victim described Bierly as having a bad attitude and taking it out on other inmates.

The complaint stated that the victim responded to Bierly by saying “when you go upstate and treat people the same way you treat people in here… some people not going to let it go.”

Bierly then stood up, clenched his fists at the victim, and struck him multiple times in the face, the court documents allege. The victim suffered a fracture to his nose and may need additional surgery, police say.

Bierly is currently awaiting a trial on homicide charges that alleged his involvement in the murder of 52-year-old Judith Comisky in September 2021.

He now faces the additional charge of simple assault.