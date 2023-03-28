LAKE ARIEL, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pocono Lake man is being charged with home improvement fraud after allegedly taking checks from a client, without completing any work on their home.

Wayne County District Attorney, A. G. Howell announced Tuesday the arrest of Mack J. Antonoff, 62, of Pocono Lake, Monroe County.

According to the criminal complaint, Antonoff is charged with one felony count of home improvement fraud, and one felony count of theft by deception.

As the complaint reads, Antonoff agreed and signed a contract with the victim to install a heating pump in their home. Law enforcement says the victim paid Antonoff a total of $9,976.40 for labor and materials.

Police say Antonoff delivered material valued at around $3,008 but didn’t complete any work. Antonoff also stopped all communication with the victim, causing them to hire a new contractor to finish the job and Antonoff never returned the balance of the money he received, which totaled $6,968.40.

Antonoff was already jailed at the Monroe County Correctional Facility for a different matter. He was arraigned by MDJ Carney who set Antonoff’s bail at $20,000.

Antonoff was remanded to the Wayne County Correctional Facility upon his release from Monroe County.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 29, at 9:00 am at the Wayne County Courthouse.