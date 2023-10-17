PINE GROVE TWP., SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police say a man is being after he allegedly hit a woman with her car and shovel.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on October 4 around 11:00 a.m., troopers were told of an incident that happened at a home in Pine Grove Township.

Police say a man, later identified as Paul Shearer argued with a woman and struck her in the left leg with a shovel. Shearer then went to the victim’s car and as she tried to stop him, Shearer struck the woman with the vehicle, PSP stated.

The victim was dragged for about 100 feet before she let go of the car. Shearer fled the scene and was later arrested and charged for this incident.