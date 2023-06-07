CLINTON TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man after they say he hit another man with a car and assaulted him with a wrench.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on June 4 around 5:30 p.m., troopers were called to an assault that happened the day before in the 200 block of Stanton Drive in Clinton Township.

Police say the victim, a 33-year-old man, told them he was standing in a shed on the property when the accused, Michael Farely, 40, drove his car into the shed and hit the victim.

The victim then stated Farley exited the car and assaulted him with a wrench, hitting him in the head, arm, and upper body, PSP said.

On June 5, troopers stated Farley was arrested during a traffic stop for aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and simple assault.

Farley was transported and remains in the Wayne County Correctional Facility waiting for a preliminary arraignment.