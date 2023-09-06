SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Investigators arrested a man they say is accused of having sexual relations with a child in Scranton.

On August 30, the Scranton Police and US Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force arrested Kareem Shelton in the 160 block of West Parker Street in Scranton.

Police say Shelton was arrested after an investigation was conducted into a now 14-year-old child allegedly being sexually assaulted years earlier by Shelton.

Officers stated the alleged assault happened over an 18-month period in 2015-2016. The victim is accusing Shelton of making them perform inappropriate sexual acts and showing the minor pornography.

Shelton has been charged with involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with a child under 13 and corruption of minors.

The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call Scranton police at 570-348-4139.