HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A previously convicted felon was arrested and faces several charges for allegedly endangering the welfare of children and drug possession.

According to officials, Hughestown police conducted a traffic stop on Margius Soffner, age 27, around 9:48 p.m. on September 9.

According to the affidavit, Soffner had just picked up his six-year-old son with another passenger.

After pulling over on Foote Avenue, police said they asked Soffner if he had anything illegal in the vehicle. Soffner told the officers he had a small amount of marijuana in the car as well as three bars of Xanax in the driver’s side seat.

Police officers stated Soffner gave them permission to search the vehicle and officers found a loaded .380 caliber handgun near where his son was sitting. Soffner claimed the gun belonged to a friend who left the gun in the vehicle.

Officials said Soffner was detained and he told police he had approximately 10 Xanax pills in his boxers.

Law enforcement said further investigation led to the location of $381 in cash, 36 pills, and a small bag of cocaine.

Soffner is being charged with illegally possessing a firearm, endangering the welfare of children, and several other related charges.

According to court documents, Soffner has been released from Luzerne County Prison on a $50,000 bail.