COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An inmate of the Northumberland County Jail is accused of attempting to grab a correction officer’s gun.

According to a police criminal complaint on Friday, November 10 at around 2:24 p.m., police were sent to Geisinger Shamokin Area Community Hospital for the report of an inmate who attempted to disarm a correction officer standing guard outside a room in the emergency department.

Police say upon arrival a K-9 was deployed by officers and police found two uniformed Northumberland County Jail guards standing outside a room where an inmate identified as Blake Boyer was being kept.

As stated in the complaint Boyer attempted to grab the gun and take it from one of the corrections officers as both of them attempted to shackle him for transport back to the Northumberland County Jail.

Police say Boyer told the corrections officer, “If I would have gotten my hand on that gun, I would have shot you first and you have begged me for your life.”

According to law enforcement, police and the corrections officers then secured Boyer with restraints and escorted him back to the Northumberland County Jail.

Court documents say Boyer faces one felony count of attempting to disarm a law enforcement officer without lawful authorization.