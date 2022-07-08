FORKS TOWNSHIP, SULLIVAN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say he crashed his car into a tree, and fled from the scene while under the influence.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on June 20 around 11:59 p.m., a Chevrolet was driving along Molyneux Hill Road in Forks Township when the driver, 36-year-old Saul Garza of Oklahoma, was unable to make a left turn, drove off the roadway, striking a tree, and causing the car to overturn multiple times.

Police say Garza fled the scene and was later found by investigators. Garza was arrested for driving under the influence.