KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say they charged a man who was found handling a gun and fired two shots into his neighbor’s house.

According to the Kingston Police Department, on October 25 around 4:25 p.m. officers were called for a bullet traveling into a home in the 300 block of Winola Avenue.

Once arriving on the scene officers said there were several holes in the front window shutter, living room, and dining room walls.

Police say they spoke with a witness who told officers it sounded like fireworks and saw the neighbor’s son, later identified as Kamil Dzieza, 31, of Kingston, sitting on the front porch.

Officers stated they went to the neighbor’s house and spoke with Dzieza who admitted to shooting a gun on the front porch.

Investigators seized the gun and Dzieza was taken to headquarters where he said he was drinking and accidentally fired the gun.

Dzieza has been charged with discharging a firearm into a structure, recklessly endangering another person, and criminal mischief.