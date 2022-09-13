UNION TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say it was reported he fired a gun at two people in Luzerne County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were called to the 60 block of Reyburn Road in Union Township Saturday around 9:00 a.m. for shots fired.

Police said the original report alleged that a woman was shot.

Once troopers investigated, it was found that the suspect, 63-year-old John Marr, of Shickshinny, shot near the vehicle of woman and a man in order to scare them, according to PSP.

Marr was arrested and charged with recklessly endangering another person, terroristic threats, and simple assault.

He remains in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on a $20,000 bail.