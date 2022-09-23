WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been arrested after police say he disrupted a traffic stop and needed to be taken down by several officers.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, on September 21, officers pulled over an SUV for a red light violation and window tint on the front windows.

As stated in the affidavit, after being pulled over, the driver became irritated and “went off on a tirade of obscenities” towards the officer.

The officer on the scene stated he gave the driver multiple warnings for her behavior and while he was engaging with the driver, the passenger, 20-year-old Jaeim Aiken, of Wilkes-Barre, exited the car.

Investigators say Aiken purposely got in the officer’s path to prevent him from dealing with the “out of control” driver.

According to court documents, the officer could not get around Aiken, and attempts were made to place Aiken into custody, however, he resisted.

Police say it took two additional officers to take down Aiken who engaged in “violent behavior”.

Officers say they found a bag of marijuana in Aiken’s possession.

Aiken was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, possession of drugs/paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct.