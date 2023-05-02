BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a man they say exposed himself to a child on a public street.

According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department, on April 9 around 7:00 p.m., officers were called to the 800 block of Vine Street for a report of a man showing his genitalia.

Police identified the suspect as 44-year-old Joshua Fought, and spoke with witnesses to the incident.

Investigators said those at the scene told them Fought pulled down his pants in public, made lewd body gestures, and exposed his genitalia to a child and others.

Fought has been charged with unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of a minor, indecent exposure, and open lewdness.