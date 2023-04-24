FRAILEY TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating an incident where a man allegedly exposed himself while driving on I-81.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on April 8 around 9:40 p.m., troopers were called to Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County to speak with a victim regarding an indecent exposure.

Police say a man was driving a black 2016 Volkswagen Jetta next to the victim when she saw him turn on the light inside the car and began pleasuring himself.

PSP has no suspect at this time and the investigation is ongoing.