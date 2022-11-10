BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after they say he exposed himself and harassed female customers at a store.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on Monday around 8:00 p.m. troopers responded to a lewd incident at a store on Hogan Boulevard in Bald Eagle Township.

PSP states a man identified as Henry Franklin, 37, of Mill Hall, exposed his genitalia and was sexually pleasuring himself in front of a female customer.

Troopers said Franklin then smacked another woman on the butt before leaving the store. Franklin was taken into custody and charges were filed through the district court.

State police did not say what store the incident happened in.