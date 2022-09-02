BENTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police charged a man after they say he fled police by escaping through a window while being issued an arrest warrant.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 31 around 6:40 a.m., troopers attempted to serve a felony aggravated assault warrant on Rob Wrightnour, 42, of Factoryville.

PSP said once troopers arrived at Wrightnour’s house on Holly Road in Benton Township, he escaped through a window to avoid arrest.

State police stated they were able to catch up with Wrightnour before he fled off into the woods.

Troopers say Wrightnour was found in possession of a semi-automatic pistol and now faces the aggravated assault charges plus flight to avoid arrest, prohibited to possess firearm, and offensive weapon.

He was unable to post bail and remains in Lackawanna County Prison.