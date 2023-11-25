(WBRE/WYOU) — A man has been charged after being accused of allegedly attempting to entice a minor into sexual situations, including prostitution.

The United States Attorney`s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Robert Mansberger, 58, of Cassville, Huntingdon County, was indicted on Tuesday, November 21, by a grand jury on the charge of attempted enticement of a minor.

According to U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the indictment alleges that on Friday, November 10, in Centre County, Mansberger attempted to persuade, entice, and coerce a child to engage in prostitution and sexual activity.

The case was investigated by the FBI, Pennsylvania State Police, Patton Township Police, the Centre County District Attorney’s Office, Williamsport Police, and the Lycoming County District Attorney’s Office.

The maximum penalty Mansberger faces under federal law for this offense is life in prison, a term of supervised release, and a fine.