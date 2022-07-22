PENN FOREST TOWNSHIP, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police arrested a man after he was accused of entering several residences and cars in Carbon County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), on Wednesday around 8:50 a.m. troopers received several calls from residents in the area of Stony Mountain Road and Lipo Way in Penn Forest Township regarding a man “forcibly” making his way into houses and cars.

PSP states the man was arrested and has been charged with burglary, theft from motor vehicles, unauthorized use of motor vehicles, and criminal trespassing.

State police have not yet released the man’s identity.

State police say anyone who lives in or around the area that has surveillance video or photos of the man is asked to contact Trooper Gabrielle Van Wie of PSP Fern Ridge at 570-646-2271.