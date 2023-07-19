TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man faces charges after police say a traffic stop found him with drugs and driving under the influence with two children in the car.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers conducted a traffic stop on July 2 around 5:00 p.m. for a car with vehicle code violations.

Police say the driver was found to be in possession of marijuana and was suspected to be under the influence of either alcohol or drugs. PSP noted inside the car were two minor girls, a 5-year-old and a baby.

Charges have been filed against the driver through the district court.