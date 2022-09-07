EAST STROUDSBURG BOROUGH, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Monroe County man is accused of eluding police while under the influence with two juveniles and an 18-year-old in the car.

East Stroudsburg Borough Police said they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a small white car after witnessing the driver run a red light.

Police later identified the driver as 18-year-old Alejandro Vega Jr.

When police began following Vega’s vehicle, they said he picked up speed and drove through a stop sign at a high rate of speed.

Officers said they then turned on their lights and sirens and Vega began to travel on Courtland Street “in an excess” of 70 mph. The posted speed limit on this road is 25 mph and 35 mph.

According to police, Vega was able to elude the first patrol car, but after alerting other units of the vehicle description, fellow officers found Vega on Franklin Hill Road.

After pulling over for police, officials said Vega was placed into custody after finding marijuana and paraphernalia on his person.

Officers on the scene said Vega showed signs of consuming marijuana and he allegedly advised officers he had smoked earlier.

Investigators said three other people were in the vehicle at the time, two 17-year-olds and a 19-year-old.

Vega is being charged with fleeing or attempting to elude officers, endangering the welfare of children, driving under the influence, as well as several charges and citations.