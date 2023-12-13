DIMOCK, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man was arrested after police say he was found driving through a school’s parking lot with a loaded gun, wearing a clown mask.

According to the Susquehanna County Detectives, on Tuesday, Elk Lake School District administrators were informed that many parents were concerned about a man driving through the school’s parking lot while wearing a clown mask.

Police say administrators were able to locate in the school’s parking lot a black Nissan SUV-type vehicle matching the description given to them by the parents.

As stated in the affidavit, administrators found the student who drove the car, Zakarya Akers, 22, of Monroe Township, and asked if they could search the vehicle.

Inside Aker’s car school officials discovered the clown mask and a loaded Black Smith & Wesson Model M&P .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol, stated court documents.

Officers arrived at the scene, arrested Akers, and later charged him with firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of a weapon on school property.