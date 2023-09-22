FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being charged after police say he damaged a car parked on his property with an axe.

According to the Frackville Police Department, on September 7 around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a report of damage to a pickup truck, that was parked in the parking lot of the OIP restaurant.

Police say through investigation, it was discovered that Rosario Amato, 55 of Frackville, struck the vehicle several times with an axe causing $8,653.93 in damage.

Amato was allegedly upset due to the pickup truck being parked on his property.

Amato has been charged with criminal mischief. He was released on $30,000 unsecured bail.