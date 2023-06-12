HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is being accused of crashing into the gate of the Luzerne County 911 Communication Center early Sunday morning.

According to Hanover Township Police Department, officers responded to the 911 facility around 5:12 a.m. when they saw a man, later identified as Uriah Thomas, walking outside of the building.

Police say Thomas reportedly rang the intercom at the front gate and when asked what he was doing there, Thomas replied, “I’m the (expletive) one.”

As stated in the affidavit, Thomas then crashed his car into a concrete barrier near the facility’s front door before backing the vehicle into a parking spot.

Officers say when they spoke with Thomas he began talking about religion, claiming, “We are not real.”

According to law enforcement, there was extensive damage to the front end of Thomas’ vehicle and once evaluated by EMS it was determined he suffered minor injuries to his left leg from the collision.

Thomas was arrested and charged with criminal mischief-damage to property, disorderly conduct, and defiant trespassing. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility on $15,000 bail.

The affidavit reads, Assistant Direct Attorney Carroll approved the charges against Thomas because he intentionally caused a large disruption to public communications by entering the Luzerne County Communications Center, causing the building to go into lockdown.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thomas at 10:15 am. on June 21.