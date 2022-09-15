WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man who was charged for allegedly choking his ex now faces more charges after police say he resisted arrest and spit on police and hospital staff.

According to Wilkes-Barre Police Department, Gerald Brian Hotchkiss III, 42, of Wilkes-Barre was arrested in May when he was doing drugs with his ex-girlfriend and assaulted her.

As stated in the affidavit, on May 27 officers were called to Turkey Hill on 140 block of Wilkes-Barre Boulevards for a woman having problems breathing.

The victim told investigators that her ex-boyfriend, later identified as Hotchkiss, grabbed her by the throat, slammed her to the ground, and began to chocked her saying “today’s the day your gonna die (expletive)”, according to court documents.

In July, Hotchkiss III was taken into custody. He was charged with aggravated assault, strangulation, and harassment.

After an altercation with police while being arrested, police say Hotchkiss required medical attention and was transported to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

While being discharged from the hospital, investigators state Hotchkiss slammed his head into a wall, fell, and slammed his head on the floor multiple times. While trying to restrain Hotchkiss, he spit on an officer and nurse.

Hotchkiss now faces the additional charge of aggravated harassment by a prisoner, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct.