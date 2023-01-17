DERRY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police arrested a man they say placed another man in a choke hold during an assault.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on January 14 around 11:00 a.m., troopers were called to a road in Montour County for a report of an assault.

Once arriving on the scene police say two men were fighting and it escalated to a physical altercation.

Investigators said the suspect, a 35-year-old man placed a 64-year-old man, both from Danville, in a choke hold restricting the victim from breathing.

The accused of was taken into custody and charges were filed through the district court. Bail was set at $10,00 and the man was unable to post it.