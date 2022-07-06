BOROUGH OF BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man allegedly got past a Columbia County laundromat’s security system and broke open an amusement machine according to police.

Officials said two white males, one later identified as Kevin Blunck, were playing with the amusement machines at the Market Street Plaza Laundromat up until 1:00 a.m. when the store automatically locked its doors.

In an interview with the police, the owner said the two men blocked the door to the laundromat as they were leaving, allowing anyone re-entry.

Police went on to say that Blunck returned to the store wearing similar clothing but also wore a mask and gloves.

The owner told police the suspect then removed power tools from a backpack and cut the lock off of the amusement machine and unlocked the money compartment.

According to the Borough of Berwick Police Department Blunck stole $386.00 and caused $1,980.00 worth of damages.

Blunck is being charged with Burglary, criminal trespass, and other related charges.

Blunck’s bail was set at $25,000.