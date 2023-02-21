WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre man is facing charges for allegedly smashing a woman’s face off of a marble coffee table when she denied his sexual advances.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department on Friday, February 17 around 1:09 a.m., officers responded to Outsiders Bar, 650 South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre for a report of a domestic assault between a man and a woman.

Police say both the male and female called 911 separately to report the incident and they were each recorded. The man called and said a there was an irate woman at the bar, he confirmed the address and said, “before I kill her send some P.D.” and hung up on the phone.

Officers say when the woman called 911 she stated she was assaulted by a man and kept saying, “Help me.” Law enforcement says upon arrival the bar looked to be closed as there were no lights on and there were no vehicles in the parking lot.

According to a police criminal complaint officers went around the back of the building and saw a man walking back inside the bar saying “the cops are here.”

Police say they knocked on the door and a man, identified as 54-year-old Louis Max Weihbrecht, answered covered in blood yelling to officers that he “busted her face open because she came out with a key with a ring on it.”

Officers say they entered the building and found areas soaked with heavy blood stains and a woman whose face and clothes were covered with blood. The female victim was immediately taken to the hospital by ambulance due to the extent of her injuries.

As the complaint reads the woman said she was sleeping on the couch when Weihbrecht woke her up, asking for sex. When she refused, Weihbrecht threw her off of the couch and began hitting her, officers say.

According to law enforcement, the victim told police Weihbrecht punched and kicked her in the face numerous times, saying he was going to kill her while holding a knife, and then smashed her face on a marble coffee table.

The complaint reads that the victim struggled to give her statement because of her injuries, which included a broken nose, swollen eyes, and head and neck pain, while her face was “caked in blood.”

Police say Weihbrecht was photographed at the Wilkes-Barre Police Department where officers said there was blood on his clothes and shoes, and his hands and knuckles showed marks consistent with being involved in a violent physical fight.

Weihbrecht was arraigned and taken to the Luzerne County Correctional Facility where he is being held without bail. He is facing charges of aggravated assault, terroristic threats, simple assault, disorderly conduct – fighting/threatening violent behavior, and harassment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday, February 27.