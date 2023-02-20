POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officers arrested a man they say was responsible for a police chase that led to him breaking into a home and stealing a car.

According to the Pocono Township Police Department, on Friday around 10:00 p.m., officers saw a car driving at the intersection of Learn Road and Cherry Lane Road with faulty equipment violations.

The driver, later identified as 32-year-old Matthew Katona, from Tobyhanna, sped up at high speed when he saw officers driving behind his car.

Police say Katona then abandoned the car with the doors open on Hilliard Lane and fled on foot. While searching for Katona, investigators learned he was wanted on multiple warrants out of Monroe County.

As stated in the release, around 3:20 a.m., officers were called to a burglary happening at home on Jupiter Court in Bartonsville.

Officers said surveillance video showed a white man forcing his way into the home, ransacking it, and fled in a pickup truck. Police say the suspect was discovered to be Katona.

Around 9:00 a.m. police say they found the stolen pickup truck in Tobyhanna and believed that Katona was inside a nearby home.

Katona was located and police say he assaulted a police dog while he was resisting arrest. He was then transported to the Monroe County Correctional Facility on a bail set at $25,000.